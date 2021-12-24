2 men shot; Dayton police investigating

Two men were shot Thursday evening in Dayton.
The shooting was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Eleanor Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Both gunshot victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where their conditions are not known.
We are working to learn more about this incident and will update this report.
