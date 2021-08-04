Man stabbed at least once in apparent robbery in Dayton

“Further investigation has shown that this appears to be a robbery that occurred,” Beavers said. “...At this point there’s nobody in custody.”

A 911 caller described the suspect as a male with long, different colored dreadlocks, according to dispatch records. The caller told dispatch the suspect fled on foot.

Crews are interviewing multiple witnesses, including staff at the shelter and others who were present during the stabbing.

Some witnesses will be taken to the Public Safety building so police can get verbal and written statements, Beavers said.

“They’re not necessarily suspects. They’re witnesses at this point,” he said. “We’re going to interview them, see what they have to say, see what their role was in the incident and go from there.”

We will update this story as more information is available.