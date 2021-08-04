dayton-daily-news logo
Man stabbed at least once in apparent robbery in Dayton

The Dayton police were called to the scene of a stabbing, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021, near the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway for Men, located at 1921 S. Gettysburg. One man was stabbed in the upper body, but his condition is not known. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Crime & Law | 19 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men in an apparent robbery Wednesday morning.

The stabbing was reported around 8:30 a.m. on South Gettysburg Avenue.

The victim was a man in his 60s and was bleeding “very badly,” according to dispatch records.

He was stabbed at least once in his upper torso, said Dayton police Lt. Matt Beavers.

Medics stabilized the man and transported him to the hospital, but additional details on his condition weren’t released.

“Further investigation has shown that this appears to be a robbery that occurred,” Beavers said. “...At this point there’s nobody in custody.”

A 911 caller described the suspect as a male with long, different colored dreadlocks, according to dispatch records. The caller told dispatch the suspect fled on foot.

Crews are interviewing multiple witnesses, including staff at the shelter and others who were present during the stabbing.

Some witnesses will be taken to the Public Safety building so police can get verbal and written statements, Beavers said.

“They’re not necessarily suspects. They’re witnesses at this point,” he said. “We’re going to interview them, see what they have to say, see what their role was in the incident and go from there.”

We will update this story as more information is available.

