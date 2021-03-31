Man suspected in 3 bank robberies indicted in Fairborn case

Fairborn police said they were called at 3:30 p.m. March 15 to the Fairborn bank after a man handed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Rivers’s indictment includes: four counts of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies; four counts of robbery, all second-degree felonies and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony with a forfeiture specification.

According to Greene County jail records, Rivers also is being held for violating conditions of parole, pardon or post-release control.

Rivers is in the Greene County jail. A pretrial hearing in the Greene County case was set for April 16 at 9:15 a.m. A jury trial is set for June 7.

