Man to spend nearly 20 years in prison in child sex case

Christopher Searls was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a range of 19 to 23 years in prison after he was convicted Nov. 9 of two counts of gross sexual imposition, 60 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of attempt to commit tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

“Not only did this defendant sexually assault a 9-year-old child, he showed her pornographic videos and child pornography. In order to protect other children from this defendant, he deserves the lengthy prison sentence,” Heck stated in a release.