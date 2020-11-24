X

Man to spend nearly 20 years in prison in child sex case

Christopher Searls
Christopher Searls

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 37 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A Dayton man accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl and having dozens of sexually explicit videos of children will spend nearly two decades behind bars.

Christopher Searls was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a range of 19 to 23 years in prison after he was convicted Nov. 9 of two counts of gross sexual imposition, 60 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of attempt to commit tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

ExploreRELATED: Sex abuse case leads to 60 child porn charges in Dayton

“Not only did this defendant sexually assault a 9-year-old child, he showed her pornographic videos and child pornography. In order to protect other children from this defendant, he deserves the lengthy prison sentence,” Heck stated in a release.

ExploreFormer Springboro businessman sentenced to life in prison on rape charges

In addition to his prison sentence, Searls was designated a Tier III sexual offender, meaning that once he is released from prison he will have to register with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.