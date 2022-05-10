Oakwood library patron accused of printing child pornography

Thirty charges are filed against Octavious Davidson VIII, in Oakwood Municipal Court, including 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Explore Kettering man indicted on more than two dozen child porn charges

Library officials last Monday notified the Oakwood Public Safety Department that a patron had been printing images of suspected child exploitation at the library, 1776 Far Hills Ave. The library provided police with 11 images, including several that appeared to be nude or partially nude girls. The following day the library provided nine additional images that had been printed after the officer left, according to the criminal complaint filed against Davidson.