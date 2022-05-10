BreakingNews
WATCH: Body cameras show deadly I-75 shooting
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Oakwood library patron accused of printing child pornography

Octavious Davidson VIII

caption arrowCaption
Octavious Davidson VIII

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
Police reported finding hundreds of images at man’s Dayton home.

A 59-year-old Dayton man is facing more than two dozen charges after police say he was caught printing images of child pornography at Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood.

Thirty charges are filed against Octavious Davidson VIII, in Oakwood Municipal Court, including 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

ExploreKettering man indicted on more than two dozen child porn charges

Library officials last Monday notified the Oakwood Public Safety Department that a patron had been printing images of suspected child exploitation at the library, 1776 Far Hills Ave. The library provided police with 11 images, including several that appeared to be nude or partially nude girls. The following day the library provided nine additional images that had been printed after the officer left, according to the criminal complaint filed against Davidson.

The library patron was identified as Davidson through print logs, and police said he also had been seen by staff printing the images.

Davidson was detained Thursday when library staff notified police that he had returned to the library. He was taken for questioning to the Oakwood Public Safety Department.

“During his interview, Davidson admitted to having 50 to 100 images of underage females at his home. Davidson further stated he prints off the child sexual exploitation material at the library,” the court record stated.

ExploreFairborn schools ROTC coordinator arrested on sexual battery charges

Officers reported seizing a “significant amount” of pornographic material in addition to VHS tapes and a computer during a search of Davidson’s Huron Avenue home in Dayton.

“Over 200 obvious child sexual exploitation images were presented to the prosecutor for charges,” the criminal complaint stated.

Davidson is held on $35,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next due in court Monday.

In Other News
1
Adreian Payne went to help girlfriend keep peace between woman, alleged...
2
$1M state grant to improve crime lab technology
3
Motive unclear in deadly U.S. 35 shooting, Riverside police say
4
Dayton fentanyl dealer sentenced to more than 11 years in federal...
5
Woman accused of arson in Dayton house fire where crews rescued cats...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top