Man accused of printing child pornography at Oakwood library indicted on 120 more charges
Man accused of printing child pornography at Oakwood library indicted on 120 more charges

Octavious Davidson VIII

Octavious Davidson VIII

3 minutes ago

A man accused of printing child pornography in Oakwood’s Wright Memorial Library has been indicted on 120 additional child pornography charges.

Octavious V. Davison III, 59, of Dayton, already faced 24 counts of use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck announced new charges include 88 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 32 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

Heck said in a release that, “Incredibly, this defendant has been downloading and printing sexually explicit images of children while at the library. This conduct is wrong on so many levels, including printing these pictures at the public library where children are present.”

The original charges stem from May 2, when library employees notified police that several sexually explicit photos of girls had been printed, and further investigation identified Davidson as the person who downloaded and printed the images.

Davidson was arraigned and referred for a competency and sanity evaluation, police said. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

