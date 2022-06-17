Man accused of printing child pornography at Oakwood library indicted on 120 more charges

Octavious V. Davison III, 59, of Dayton, already faced 24 counts of use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck announced new charges include 88 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 32 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.