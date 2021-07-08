dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man with disabilities indicted in Dayton child rape case

Roger McCallister
Roger McCallister

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 23 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A Dayton man indicted Thursday in a child rape case has disabilities that might not make him competent to stand trial, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Roger McCallister is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for eight counts of rape of a child younger than 10 and five counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

ExploreFormer Centerville Schools employee indicted for sexual battery involving teen

McCallister, 33, is accused of abusing two girls known to him, Greg Flannagan, prosecutor’s office spokesman said.

Flannagan did not specify McCallister’s developmental disability nor how it may affect his ability to assist in his defense.

The Dayton Police Department investigated the case.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top