JUST IN: Management company sells Wright State residences to Crawford Hoying

He noted that the transaction between AM Management and Crawford Hoying is a private party transaction, and Wright State has no information on that.

The university is preparing a release on the sale and operating agreement, he added.

AM Management owned and maintained most housing facilities on the Wright State campus since 2006, the Wright State student newspaper reported Wednesday. The contract between the university and AM Management had been extended several times since the signing and was set to end in June 2021, the newspaper said.

But at the end 2020, ownership of the properties was transferred from AM Management to Crawford Hoying, the Wright State Guardian reported.

The Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday that Crawford Hoying, a real estate development and management company, says it plans to construct a downtown Dayton five-story apartment building called the Sutton on vacant land at 307 E. First St.