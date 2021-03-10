JUST IN: Management company sells Wright State residences to Crawford Hoying

A property management company has sold several Wright State University residences and properties to Ohio real estate company Crawford Hoying.
AM Management sold the properties to Crawford Hoying, Seth Baugess, a spokesman for Wright State, said Wednesday.
The university is now crafting a new operating arrangement with Dublin, Ohio-based Crawford Hoying, which has been an active developer in downtown Dayton and elsewhere in the Miami Valley.
University leaders are “excited about some potential opportunities,” Baugess said.
He said the university cannot discuss details yet as some of the contractual points of the new agreement will need to be vetted with the university’s Board of Trustees, probably at the trustees’ April meeting.
He noted that the transaction between AM Management and Crawford Hoying is a private party transaction, and Wright State has no information on that.
The university is preparing a release on the sale and operating agreement, he added.
AM Management owned and maintained most housing facilities on the Wright State campus since 2006, the Wright State student newspaper reported Wednesday. The contract between the university and AM Management had been extended several times since the signing and was set to end in June 2021, the newspaper said.
But at the end 2020, ownership of the properties was transferred from AM Management to Crawford Hoying, the Wright State Guardian reported.
The Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday that Crawford Hoying, a real estate development and management company, says it plans to construct a downtown Dayton five-story apartment building called the Sutton on vacant land at 307 E. First St.