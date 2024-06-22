BreakingNews
Man's body pulled from Mad River in Eastwood MetroPark

Credit: Tim Wolff

Crews pulled a man’s body from the Mad River Friday evening in Eastwood MetroPark.

The Dayton Fire Department was dispatched to the park around 6:45 p.m. for a person reported in the water, said Brad French, assistant chief.

“As crews arrived, they immediately deployed multiple boats into the water and began searching along the shoreline. After approximately one hour of search efforts, divers from the Wright-Patterson AFB Fire Department located and removed an adult male victim from the water,” French said.

The man was deceased and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was contacted, he said.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Dayton Police Department, Fiver Rivers MetroParks rangers, Riverside Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources also assisted in the search and recovery efforts.

The incident is under investigation by Five Rivers MetroParks.

