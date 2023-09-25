Map: Vacancy rates for downtown Dayton’s biggest buildings

Downtown Dayton is experiencing a renaissance, drawing residents like a magnet, but the state of commercial and professional offices complicates that picture.

Some buildings in downtown Dayton are doing relatively well while others are largely vacant.

For instance, only 3% of Key Bank Tower is occupied, while Liberty Tower can boast of an occupancy rate of 94%.

We’ve compiled data we received from the Downtown Dayton Partnership into a map detailing the locations, total square feet, available square feet, along with occupancy and vacancy percentages.