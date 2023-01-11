MAP: Where 1,100 nuisance structures will be demolished in Dayton

Dayton plans to spend nearly $22 million eliminating more than 1,000 nuisance properties in the next several years, but that would still leave hundreds of other similar kinds of eyesores that the city currently does not have the funding to tear down.
Many residents and leaders can’t wait for the bulldozers to arrive in their neighborhoods because they say demolition will beautify and strengthen the community.
The Dayton Daily News reported on the program and the state of nuisance properties in the city
Using public records, we created a map of the affected locations to help you understand what’s happening.
