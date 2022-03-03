Masks no longer required for Air Force museum visitors

Those who wish to may still wear a mask and physical distancing is still recommended. The museum will have sneeze guards at the volunteer and cashier desks and hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the building.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to allow our visitors to enjoy the museum once again without masks, and we look forward to welcoming back those who have delayed their visit until this time,” said National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director David Tillotson. “However, we also realize that the pandemic is not over, and we encourage everyone to continue practicing good health and safety protection measures.”