Masks no longer required for Air Force museum visitors

Visitors at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force no longer are required to wear a face mask following a steady drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Those who wish to may still wear a mask and physical distancing is still recommended. The museum will have sneeze guards at the volunteer and cashier desks and hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the building.
“We’re extremely pleased to be able to allow our visitors to enjoy the museum once again without masks, and we look forward to welcoming back those who have delayed their visit until this time,” said National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director David Tillotson. “However, we also realize that the pandemic is not over, and we encourage everyone to continue practicing good health and safety protection measures.”
The Department of Defense updated its guidance recently and includes three categories — low (green), medium (yellow) and high (orange) — for masking and testing based on community health levels at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the surrounding area.
Under new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, the counties surrounding the museum are currently at medium — or yellow — COVID-19 level and masks are not required for DOD personnel and visitors. Medical providers encourage anyone who is high-risk to continue wearing masks. Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus should get tested.
The mask mandate has also been lifted at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Masks are still required at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center.
Health and safety measures are subject to change, so anyone planning a visit to the museum should check its website for the most recent information.
