Mason methadone clinic makes settlement deal with U.S. attorney

For example, the DEA noted that the clinic failed to provide the DEA with a biennial inventory of its controlled substances and did not keep complete and accurate inventory records. HOPE Center North also failed to keep accurate DEA forms evidencing the shipment and disposal of methadone from the facility.

As part of the settlement, HOPE Center North agrees to comply with all controlled substance record-keeping standards as required by law.

Representatives of the Lindner Center of HOPE issued a statement late Tuesday, saying the settlement allows the center to continue its focus on serving those who struggle with mental illness and addiction, while avoiding the costs of litigation.

“The Lindner Center of HOPE disputes the allegations made by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability,” the statement reads. “The allegations relate only to record-keeping issues, and the Lindner Center of HOPE is proud of the critical and beneficial work performed by the HOPE Center North in the fight against the nation’s opioid epidemic.”