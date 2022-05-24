Victim dies following shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton

When officers could not contact the suspect, they called SWAT and hostage negotiation unit crews to respond, Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson said last week. The standoff ended around 1:15 p.m. after crews learned the suspect was not inside the apartment.

“We go off the information that we have that we develop on scene from individuals who were witnesses,” said Malson. “One of the reason that SWAT and HNT are called out is for the ability to try to safely resolve that situation...We do err on the side of caution and bring the teams out in any situation we think they’d be beneficial.”

The suspect and victim know each other and had been in an argument the past few weeks, he added.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Trigg’s whereabouts should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), the Dayton homicide unit at 937-333-1199 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (2867).