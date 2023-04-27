Mass casualty exercise scheduled for this weekend in Greene County

First responders from multiple agencies will participate in a full-scale mass casualty exercise this weekend in Greene County.
Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial are hosting the exercise from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clark State College’s Greene Center at 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek. People in the area may hear loud noises, including explosions and gunshots, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Police departments from Kettering Health, Beavercreek and Beavercreek Twp. will participate in the exercise, as well as area fire departments.
Participants posing as victims will be taken to Soin Medical Center at 3535 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek and Kettering Health Green Memorial at 1141 N. Monroe Dr. in Xenia. Preparation will start in the morning, with the active part of the exercise starting around 1 p.m.
The Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response Team created the exercise, which aims to test and evaluate how medical centers and trauma programs respond to large increase in patients from a traumatic event. It also tests law enforcement and EMS response to a terrorist incident.
