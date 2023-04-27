Mass casualty exercise scheduled for this weekend in Greene County

Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial are hosting the exercise from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clark State College’s Greene Center at 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek. People in the area may hear loud noises, including explosions and gunshots, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Police departments from Kettering Health, Beavercreek and Beavercreek Twp. will participate in the exercise, as well as area fire departments.