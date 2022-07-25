BreakingNews
Mass food distribution event to take place at Nutter Center tomorrow
Mass food distribution event to take place at Nutter Center tomorrow

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles follow a course through the Wright State's Nutter Center parking lot Tuesday to receive food from the Dayton Food Bank. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles follow a course through the Wright State's Nutter Center parking lot Tuesday to receive food from the Dayton Food Bank. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The Foodbank, Inc. will be giving out food for Greene County residents at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Lot 8 tomorrow.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests will receive proteins, grains, fresh produce and other products.

People are asked to not arrive before 9 a.m. for safety reasons and food preparation, according to a press release from The Foodbank, Inc. In addition, it is recommended for Greene County residents to have plenty of space in their backseats or trunks of their vehicles.

ExploreDayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors

The event is sponsored by CareSource, who will help pass out food to people. A mobile clinic by Premier Health will be on site offering optional free health services to interested parties.

“We are looking forward to having another successful event during challenging times,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “A special thanks to Wright State University and CareSource for making this distribution possible, as well as Premier Health for bringing their services to the community free of charge.”

Residents are encouraged to enter the Nutter Center parking lot via Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road and follow directed lanes to Lot 8.

