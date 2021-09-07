Mass food distribution set for Greene County residents

The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution event Thursday for Greene County residents in need of assistance. The event will be from 10 a.m. until noon at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
Organizers asked recipients not to arrive before 9 a.m. to allow for food preparation work and for safety purposes.
Residents should drive into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn and North Fairfield, where police officers will direct traffic to Lot 8 near the back of the property. Fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products will be distributed free of charge.
CareSource is sponsoring the event and will volunteer time to help distribute the food. Premier Health and Equitas Health will offer optional COVID-19 vaccine and optional HIV testing, respectively.
“We are looking forward to again providing Greene County residents with the support they need during this difficult time as people are working to get back on their feet,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said.
The Nutter Center is at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn.
Questions about the mass food distribution in Greene County can be directed to The Foodbank’s main phone line, 937-461-0265.
Mass distribution events resumed recently as the Delta variant sparked a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, throughout the state and around the country.