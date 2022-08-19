Mass food distribution to take place in Dayton Tuesday

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a drive-thru mass food distribution at University of Dayton Welcome Stadium next week.
From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance can receive fresh produce and other items for free. It’s a drive-thru event so The Foodbank recommended leaving plenty of space in the truck of back seat for food.
“We are looking forward to again providing Montgomery County residents with the support they need during this difficult time as people are impacted by the effects of inflation,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “A special thanks to the University of Dayton and CareSource for making this distribution possible.”
People should arrive at the designated entrance on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The Foodbank asked clients arrive after 9 a.m. to allow for safety and food preparation purposes.
CareSource is sponsoring the event and will be volunteering and passing out food. Premier Health will also be at the mass food distribution to offer free and optional biometric readings.
Anyone with questions should call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.
