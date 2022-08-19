Mass food distribution to take place in Dayton Tuesday

From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance can receive fresh produce and other items for free. It’s a drive-thru event so The Foodbank recommended leaving plenty of space in the truck of back seat for food.

“We are looking forward to again providing Montgomery County residents with the support they need during this difficult time as people are impacted by the effects of inflation,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “A special thanks to the University of Dayton and CareSource for making this distribution possible.”