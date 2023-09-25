BreakingNews
Mass food distribution Tuesday at Preble County Fairgrounds

The Foodbank Inc. is ready to serve Preble County families in need of food assistance.

A walk-up mass food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., in Eaton.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID and are encouraged to bring their own bags, carts or wagons, if available. Also, residents are asked to not line up before 9 a.m.

In addition to the food distribution, free health screenings and other services will be available.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

