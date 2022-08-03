Mathews edges Grossmann in GOP primary for House District 56 seat

With 86 of 87 precincts reporting, Lebanon Vice Mayor Adam Mathews has pulled ahead of his opponent, Mason Councilwoman Kathy Grossmann, in the Republican primary for the 56th Ohio House District seat, as of 9:15 p.m.
The race shows Mathews ahead of Grossmann by an unofficial vote of 54% to 46%, according to unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.
Mathews and Grossmann, two well-known and experienced city council members, are competing to replace state Rep. Paul Zeltwanger who is term-limited this cycle.
In the Democratic primary for House District 56, Joy Bennett of Mason is leading Sam Cao, also of Mason, by an unofficial vote of 70.5% to 29.5%, with almost all precincts reporting.
This is the first time since 1992 there is a contested Democratic primary race for a state house seat in Warren County, according to Bethe Goldenfield, county Democratic Party Chair. Except for judicial races, Goldenfield said it’s the first time Warren County Democrats has been able to field a full slate of candidates since 1986.
The Democratic primary features one of the youngest people to ever run for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives. Cao, a 17-year-old Mason High School senior, is a candidate and will turn 18 in October, about three weeks prior to the Nov. 8 general election when he can legally cast his first vote and hold public office.
State representatives serve two-year terms and will receive a base salary of $69,876 starting in 2023. State representatives receive higher salaries if they serve in a House leadership position or as a committee chair. Representatives can only serve four consecutive terms before sitting out a term.
