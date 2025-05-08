Med Spa expands with first Dayton-area location

A grand opening event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7.

Founded in 2020 by board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Koltz, the business also has locations in Columbus and Toledo.

All pēkomd locations are owned by Koltz.

The new location features four providers delivering services and one individual focused on community outreach. It is led by Dr. Nickolay Markov, a double board-certified general and plastic surgeon with advanced training in microsurgery.

“With the influx of med spas opening all over the country, we want to be sure patients are educated on the importance of knowing the training and expertise of the nurses and the doctor who oversees the business,” spokeswoman Ashley Balester told this news outlet. “We see patients who have either been physically damaged or financially damaged by establishments that mislead people into thinking they are experts in their craft.

It’s important to understand any MD (medical doctor) or DO (doctor of osteopathic medicine) can own a med spa, but have little to no training in this area.”

Pēkomd Dayton offers extensive training led by a board certified plastic surgeon and offers any modality someone would need from a complete wrinkle relaxer appointment to a full body lift surgery, she said.

“Unlike other med spas that will sell you a treatment because it’s the only device they have, we want to provide patients with what they need to reach their goal result,” Balester said.