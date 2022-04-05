Medical helicopter called, multiple injuries reported in Miami County crash

A medical helicopter responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Miami County Tuesday after multiple injuries were reported.
Three people were injured in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Their conditions were not available.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Eldean and Washington roads near Troy.
Additional details about the crash have not been released at this time. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
