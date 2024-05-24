Medics called to 2-vehicle crash in West Carrollton

BreakingNews
Medics responded to a two-vehicle crash reported in West Carrollton Friday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. on West Central Avenue, according to West Carrollton police and fire dispatchers.

Dispatch could not confirm if anyone was injured.

West Carrollton police posted on Facebook that West Central Avenue was closed at Elm Street.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

