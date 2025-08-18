Medics, police respond after car hits pole in downtown Dayton

Police and medics responded to a crash in downtown Dayton Monday morning after a car hit a pole and downed a power line.
The crash was reported at 8:55 a.m. in the 200 block of Wayne Avenue near Jackson and East Fourth streets.
A car with heavy front-end damage was against a pole and another pole was on the ground outside Wheelhouse Lofts. A power line was hanging low over the street.
Crews were working to remove the driver from the car. Details on their condition were not available.
We will update this story as more information is available.
