Meeker takes command of Wright-Patt’s 88th Air Base Wing

Meeker called his previous assignment his favorite so far. “Probably the best one just because of the amount of adversity we had to face and the problems we had to solve. There’s a lot going on in that theater right now, the European theater.”

Morris called Meeker “100% prepared.”

Meeker succeeded Col. Patrick Miller who led the wing since June 2020. Miller will serve as the next Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection at Headquarters Pacific Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Habor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Meeker will command one of the Air Force’s busiest air base wings, with more than 5,000 military, civilian, and contractor employees.

The wing supports and serves what the organization describes as one of the “largest, most diverse, and most organizationally complex bases in the Air Force, including a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, a major command headquarters, an airlift wing and the world’s largest military air museum.”

Meeker said Wright-Patterson will be the assignment that is the nearest he has ever served in 24 years to his hometown of Manito, Ill.

Beyond a tour of the Air Force Museum, a meeting with his team tops Meeker’s to-do list in coming hours and days.

“I think that any vision for the wing shouldn’t just come from me,” Meeker said. “I have a very collaborative approach.”