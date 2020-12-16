Meeting notices: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Environmental Restoration Program

Notice of completion

Five-year review installation restoration program sites at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5, with concurrence from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, completed the Fifth Five-Year Review of existing Record of Decision documents and ongoing remedial actions at Installation Restoration Program sites at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

The Five-Year Review was performed by the Air Force as part of their IRP Program, following USEPA guidelines under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act. Air Force and CERCLA guidelines direct this review every five years to ensure protection of human health and the environment. The following six RODs were evaluated to determine whether the selected remedies at the IRP sites continue to be effective: 1) Source Control Operable Unit 2) Off-Source Operable Unit 3) 21 No Action Sites 4) Spill Sites 2, 3, and 10 5) 41 No Action Sites 6) Groundwater Operable Unit.

The evaluation resulted in a sitewide protectiveness statement of Protectiveness Deferred based on the protectiveness statement for the 21 No Action Sites ROD where two sites (Fire Training Areas 3 and 4 located in Operable Unit 3) have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) concentrations exceeding calculated screening levels for soils.

The Five-Year Review Report was signed Dec. 3, 2020. Information about the selected remedies, progress toward achieving established goals, and a copy of the Final Five-Year Review Report is available for download at: https://ar.afcec-cloud.af.mil/, Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Continue to site”, then select “Active”, scroll down the Installation List and click on “Wright-Patterson AFB”, then enter “1232” in the “AR #” field. Then click “Search” at the bottom of the page. Click on the spy glass to view the document.

The next Five-Year Review will begin in 2024 and will be completed in December 2025. If you have any questions, please contact the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs at 88abw.pa@us.af.mil or mail to 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, 5135 Pearson Road, Bldg. 10, Room 252, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433