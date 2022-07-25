Mega Millions jackpot $810M for Tuesday’s drawing

Mega Millions has been played in Ohio since May 2002 and includes 45 member states plus the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 300 million.

“The odds of winning are the same in Ohio as they are in any other state regardless of how many people are playing or how big the jackpot is. Ohio has had 20 Mega Millions jackpot winners and 46 second-tier $1 million winners since joining the game,” Frizzi-Babb said.

Top Mega Millions jackpots to date: