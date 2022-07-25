Mega Millions jackpot $810M for Tuesday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday night drawing is an estimated $810 million.
It’s the third highest jackpot in the game’s history with a cash payout of more than $470 million.
No one matched all six numbers for the past 28 drawings, which are at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.
The record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was won on Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.
Although the jackpot for Tuesday is estimated at $810 million, it could go higher because the excitement that builds around a big Mega Millions jackpot leads to an uptick in sales, Danielle Frizzi-Babb, communications director for the Ohio Lottery, said last week.
Mega Millions has been played in Ohio since May 2002 and includes 45 member states plus the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 300 million.
“The odds of winning are the same in Ohio as they are in any other state regardless of how many people are playing or how big the jackpot is. Ohio has had 20 Mega Millions jackpot winners and 46 second-tier $1 million winners since joining the game,” Frizzi-Babb said.
Top Mega Millions jackpots to date:
|Jackpot
|Date won
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|$810 million
|?
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|$656 million
|2/17/2013
