Memorial Day events: What’s happening in communities this weekend

The Dayton region will honor Americans who lost their lives in the line of military service this weekend, with many communities holding in-person ceremonies and parades this year after cancelling them in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The city of Centerville will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at Stubbs Park. Col. Michael Phillips, vice commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will be the keynote speaker for the service. Centerville’s Communications Director, Kate Bostdorff, noted how refreshing it will be to hold an in-person event on such an important holiday.
“We are proud to honor those who died in service to our country with this ceremony,” Bostdorff said. “It is really special to be able to gather in one of our public parks again without the (COVID-19) limitations that we had.”
Per Bostdorff, vaccinated or exempt individuals will not be required to wear a mask while attending the event, and remote attendance options also will be available.
The Dayton National Cemetery will host a private service not open to the public on Monday. People may visit the cemetery to pay respects to their loved ones throughout the weekend.
Here’s other events happening in the Dayton area throughout the weekend. Unless noted otherwise, all events are open to the public.
- KETTERING: Live music, a war history speaker and a picnic lunch will headline the city of Kettering’s Memorial Day celebration. The event will be held outdoors in a parking area adjacent to the Lathrem Senior Center on Friday. Registration was required to attend and has already closed for this event.
- MIAMISBURG: Rocky’s 5k Run/Walk for Freedom, a memorial race occurring both in person and virtually, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. The starting point of the in-person portion of the event will be at Old High School Stadium and the finish line will be at Veterans Memorial Park. Registration for the race will remain open until the start of the event.
- BEAVERCREEK: The Beavercreek Veterans Memorial will host a service to honor the memories of fallen soldiers at 2 p.m. Monday.
- MIAMISBURG: The city of Miamisburg will host its annual Memorial Day parade that will begin at 11 a.m. Monday. A memorial service followed by a picnic and a performance by the Miamisburg High School Alumni Band will occur at Veterans Memorial Park after the end of the parade.
- SPRINGBORO: The city’s annual Memorial Day parade will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, beginning on S Main St. and finishing at Wade Field.
- TROY: There will be a reception held for the Ohio Motor Pool convoy at around 1 p.m. Monday at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The museum’s hours of operation on that day will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brief ceremony to honor America’s fallen soldiers occurring at 2 p.m.