Memorial Day events: What’s happening in communities this weekend

The city of Centerville will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at Stubbs Park. Col. Michael Phillips, vice commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will be the keynote speaker for the service. Centerville’s Communications Director, Kate Bostdorff, noted how refreshing it will be to hold an in-person event on such an important holiday.

“We are proud to honor those who died in service to our country with this ceremony,” Bostdorff said. “It is really special to be able to gather in one of our public parks again without the (COVID-19) limitations that we had.”