Memorial Day tornadoes: How to still get help to rebuild or replace trees; donate to efforts

Rebuilding Together Dayton is still offering assistance to homeowners who need help with tornado repairs. For help call 937-223-4893 visit online at https://rtdayton.org/disasterrecovery or email disasterrecovery@rtdayton.org.

Tornado Survivors’ Pathways to Homeownership Program

How to apply: Tornado-impacted non-homeowners who would like to become mortgage-ready to own a home can apply for the program at www.homeownershipdayton.org.

How to donate: You can contribute to the Tornado Survivors’ Pathways to Homeownership Fund (Fund #8561) at The Dayton Foundation, online at: https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?ReturnFundID=8561&ReturnFundName=Tornado Survivors Pathway to Homeownership%20&Source=EXT. You mail also mail a check with the fund name and number referenced on the memo line or attached letter to: The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409.

RETREET Program

How to apply: The program will help replace 1,000 trees in tornado-damaged areas. Impacted homeowners interested in having free, native trees planted at their homes can apply at www.retreet.org/mvtc.

How to donate: You can contribute financially to the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign (Fund #8647) at The Dayton Foundation, online at: https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?ReturnFundID=8647&ReturnFundName=Miami_Valley_TREEcovery_Campaign%20&Source=EXT or mail a check with the fund name and number referenced on the memo line or attached letter to: The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409.