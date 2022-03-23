dayton-daily-news logo
Mental health care facility request for Dayton location rejected

Dozens of people are sworn in to speak at a Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals hearing Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Dozens of people are sworn in to speak at a Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals hearing Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

By Cornelius Frolik
14 minutes ago

After nearly three hours of comments and discussion, Dayton’s zoning appeals board rejected a variance and conditional use request to open a new protective care facility offering mental health and crisis services at 825 S. Ludlow St.

Board members said they could not support the request because the facility is too close to a school and they were not persuaded the proposed site is a good location for this type of center.

Supporters said the proposed center would offer a comfortable and inviting alternative to the emergency room. The center would have space for 16 patients (chairs) and would try to ensure people get the long-term services they need.

Supporters include Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) and some social services agencies and community members.

But some residents and neighboring businesses said this is an inappropriate place for this center and the kinds of services it provides. They said the project would oversaturate the area with social service providers and would have a negative impact on surrounding properties and groups, including Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

