X

Miami County health commissioner warns about masks, distancing at school events

Dennis Propes, right, talks to Dr. Daniel Dilworth in the Miami County Health Department in Troy in this file photo. Propes, the county health commissioner, wants schools to do more to ensure people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing at school and sporting events. FILE
Dennis Propes, right, talks to Dr. Daniel Dilworth in the Miami County Health Department in Troy in this file photo. Propes, the county health commissioner, wants schools to do more to ensure people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing at school and sporting events. FILE

Local News | 20 minutes ago
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer

Miami County’s health commissioner told county schools' superintendents they need to ensure use of masks and social distancing at school and sports events.

Dennis Propes of county Public Health said the department has received complaints and his staff members have observed “a total disregard” to wearing masks and social distancing at sporting events.

ExploreHurricane Sally unleashes massive flooding along Gulf Coast

If there is not improved cooperation at sport events and the COVID-19 guidelines, the county could move from the “orange” risk level to the “red” level that would trigger additional restrictions, including more online learning and more involvement locally by state agencies such as the department of health, department of education and the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Propes wrote Monday.

“Please let us all redouble our efforts to ensure mask usage and social distancing is occurring at your sporting events and in school every day. We have to work together to get through this,” he said.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.