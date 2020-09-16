Miami County health commissioner warns about masks, distancing at school events

Dennis Propes of county Public Health said the department has received complaints and his staff members have observed “a total disregard” to wearing masks and social distancing at sporting events.

If there is not improved cooperation at sport events and the COVID-19 guidelines, the county could move from the “orange” risk level to the “red” level that would trigger additional restrictions, including more online learning and more involvement locally by state agencies such as the department of health, department of education and the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Propes wrote Monday.