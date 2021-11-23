Miami County investment adviser pleads not guilty to securities fraud charges

The indictment includes the following charges one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, seven counts of misrepresentations in the sale of securities, seven counts of securities fraud, nine counts of false reports, seven counts of fraudulent and deceptive conduct as an investment adviser representative, eight counts of grand theft, four counts of theft from a person in protected class (elderly) and one count of aggravated theft.

Several of the counts accuse Fries of activities involving funds or securities or loss to a victim of more than $7,500 but less than $37,500, more than $37,500 but less than $150,000, while others involve funds or securities or loss to a victim of more than $150,000 but less than $750,000.