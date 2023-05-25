Miami County man guilty of felony rape in multiple incidents, one with a child

TROY — A Piqua man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felony rape charges in separate incidents could face up to 37.5 years to life in prison.
Steven Hilleary, 37, pleaded to three charges, while six other felony charges were dismissed in Miami County Common Pleas Court as part of a plea deal in which parties agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years to life.
Judge Jeannine Pratt does not have to follow that recommendation when Hilleary is sentenced July 10.
Hilleary pleaded in three cases, two from 2022 and one from this year. In the 2022 cases, he faced six felony counts of rape of a person under age 13 in one case and one felony of rape and one felony of attempted rape in a second case.
In the agreement, Hilleary pleaded to two counts of rape in the first case and one count of rape in the second, while the other counts were dismissed. In the 2023 case, he was accused of raping a fellow jail inmate. That charge was dismissed.
The plea agreement was discussed with all victims or their representatives before the hearing, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.
Hilleary will be designated a Tier III sex offender, the highest level of offender designations, at sentencing.
He remains in the county jail.
