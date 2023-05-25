Miami County man guilty of felony rape in multiple incidents, one with a child

In the agreement, Hilleary pleaded to two counts of rape in the first case and one count of rape in the second, while the other counts were dismissed. In the 2023 case, he was accused of raping a fellow jail inmate. That charge was dismissed.

The plea agreement was discussed with all victims or their representatives before the hearing, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.

Hilleary will be designated a Tier III sex offender, the highest level of offender designations, at sentencing.

He remains in the county jail.