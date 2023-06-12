Miami County man indicted on 11 felony sex counts, including rape

TROY — Bail of $500,000 was ordered Monday for a West Milton man facing 11 felony indictments accusing him of rape and other sex offenses.
Eric P. Hurston, 38, pleaded not guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court to one count of rape, two counts of sexual battery and eight counts of gross sexual imposition.
He is accused of using force or the threat of force to engage in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a person he knows between October 2022 and May 2023.
The allegations were investigated by the sheriff’s office.
Public Defender John Herndon asked Judge Stacy Wall to set “reasonable” bail for Hurston. A “substantial” bond was sought by prosecutors because of the seriousness of the allegations, said Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor.
Wall set bail at $500,000 cash/surety and scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 29.
About the Author