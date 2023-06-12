BreakingNews
2 killed, 1 injured on I-75 N in Miami County after wheel comes off semi
X

Miami County man indicted on 11 felony sex counts, including rape

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
33 minutes ago
Eric Hurston of West Milton pleaded not guilty, was held on $500,000 bail.

TROY — Bail of $500,000 was ordered Monday for a West Milton man facing 11 felony indictments accusing him of rape and other sex offenses.

Eric P. Hurston, 38, pleaded not guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court to one count of rape, two counts of sexual battery and eight counts of gross sexual imposition.

He is accused of using force or the threat of force to engage in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a person he knows between October 2022 and May 2023.

The allegations were investigated by the sheriff’s office.

Public Defender John Herndon asked Judge Stacy Wall to set “reasonable” bail for Hurston. A “substantial” bond was sought by prosecutors because of the seriousness of the allegations, said Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor.

Wall set bail at $500,000 cash/surety and scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 29.

In Other News
1
Woman who jumped from Fairfield Twp. home after allegedly being set on...
2
Abby Michaels not guilty in Mason family deaths in I-75 wrong-way crash
3
Joint traffic enforcement effort underway on SR 48
4
Former police officer indicted for reckless homicide after 3-year-old...
5
Man charged in deadly Dayton shooting accused of leading police on 100...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top