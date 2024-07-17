Miami County man sentenced in internet child pornography case

The charges were based on internet activity by Waymire and involved no identifiable victims, according to investigators.

In the plea deal, Waymire pleaded to the second-degree felony charge of panding obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and five fourth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Waymire told Judge Jeannine Pratt he wanted to apologized to everyone affected by the case.

He was given credit for 103 days already served in jail and classified as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with the sheriff’s office in the county where he lives following prison release every 180 days for 25 years.