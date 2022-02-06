Miami County moving more sales tax revenue into fund for building projects

The sales tax brought in $18.7 million to the county in 2019, $20.5 million in 2020 and $22.9 million in 2021.

The distribution change was approved following exploration of options to set aside more money for capital improvement projects.

“The commissioners thought due to our aging buildings and most recent directives to move some departments to other areas of our facilities it was important to fund the capital fund more aggressively,” said Commission President Ted Mercer. “We have always funded capital fund, we just made the decision to direct more funds to that particular fund.”

Among construction projects already in the works is a new One Stop Center to house motor vehicle-related agencies including county auto title, BMV and the state patrol vehicle inspection operations. The commissioners also plan to move the county department of development into the building to be located off Ohio 55 west of Interstate 75 in Troy. The current One Stop Shop is located in leased spaces on Experiment Farm Road, also in Troy.

Also in the works is an Agricultural Center at the county Fairgrounds. This would house the county Agricultural Society (Fair Board) along with Ohio State University Extension offices now located in the Hobart Center for County Government and other ag-related agencies.

An in-depth five-year capital improvement plan will be compiled following a kick of meeting with staff and county Administrator Charlotte Colley later this month. The goal is to “better map out our needs going forward with facilities, physical plant and other major capital improvement projects,” Mercer said.

The county also is receiving more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money in 2021 and 2022. Those funds are not intended for new facilities but for enhancement projects such as HVAC upgrades and water and sewer projects, Mercer said. The county already has committed some of the APRA funds for HVAC update of the first floor of the 1880s county Courthouse.

The reduction in the sales tax was discussed during the Jan. 26 meeting of the Communication Center board, whose members included police, fire and EMS along with government representatives from across the county.

Jeff Busch, center director, said the center rate of 14 percent and would bring in an estimated $2.57 million this year compared to last year’s $3.48 million at 19 percent. The center had a $3.3 million balance at year’s end, according to his report.

Colley and Commissioner Greg Simmons, who sits on the center board, assured the board that the distribution would be reviewed later this year to see if any adjustments are needed.

“We did bring that fund revenue down, but we told Jeff that if something comes up … we would be more than glad to reinstate some of that, or all of it,” Simmons said. However, at this time, the commissioners thought the carryover for the center was too high and there are a lot of capital projects that need attention in the county.

“That is not set in stone. If something comes up, we will be at the table,” Simmons said.

