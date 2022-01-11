Miami County names new commission president

Troy to host MLK activities

The Troy Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Day activities will be held Monday, Jan. 17.

The Unity Marchers will gather at the Troy Senior Center, 134 N. Market St., at 9 a.m. where hot drinks will be available. A march will begin at 9:15 a.m. and proceed south across the Market Street Bridge, around the Public Square and south on Market Street to the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Market St.

A celebration service and community luncheon will be held t the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Events will be held in person and streamed at www.facebook.com/FirstUCCTroyOhio at 10:30 a.m.

Organizers are encouraging the use of face mask inside and ask participants to maintain a safe social distance.

For more information, contact Pastor Kima Cunningham at 937-689-4715 or Sonia Holycross at 937-216-1770.