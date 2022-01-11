Miami County names new commission president

The Miami County commissioners Monday held the annual reorganizational meeting, electing Ted Mercer as commission president for 2022.
Chosen as vice president was Wade Westfall.
Greg Simmons, last year’s commission president, will serve as commission member.
The board agreed to continue holding its weekly meetings at 9 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Thursday and a weekly work session at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Commissioners also voted to continue the following breakdown for the 1 cent sales tax: 75 percent to the county general fund, 14 percent to the Central Communications Center (9-1-1), 10 percent to capital improvements and 1 percent to the Superfund clean up. Income from the additional one-fourth of 1 percent also is paid into the general fund.
Troy to host MLK activities
The Troy Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Day activities will be held Monday, Jan. 17.
The Unity Marchers will gather at the Troy Senior Center, 134 N. Market St., at 9 a.m. where hot drinks will be available. A march will begin at 9:15 a.m. and proceed south across the Market Street Bridge, around the Public Square and south on Market Street to the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Market St.
A celebration service and community luncheon will be held t the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Events will be held in person and streamed at www.facebook.com/FirstUCCTroyOhio at 10:30 a.m.
Organizers are encouraging the use of face mask inside and ask participants to maintain a safe social distance.
For more information, contact Pastor Kima Cunningham at 937-689-4715 or Sonia Holycross at 937-216-1770.
