Miami County Public Health reports ‘huge increase’ in COVID-19 cases

Studies have shown that masks result in an 80 to 90 percent reduction in droplets, which goes a long way to reducing the spread of the virus.

The health department also is receiving a large number of complaints from the public about businesses that are not doing their part. They either are not abiding by guidelines or are turning a blind eye to customers not wearing masks or social distancing, the health commissioner said.

Propes said people are likely experiencing fatigue over the health orders and want to get back to their normal lives.

However, not following guidelines means “the longer this is going to get drawn out” with more cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths, he said.