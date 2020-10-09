Coronavirus: More than 1,800 new cases reported in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said that he is “deeply concerned” about the state’s coronavirus numbers, noting that 96% of Ohioans live in red or orange counties.

As of Thursday there are 18 red counties and 58 orange counties in the state. Half of the new red counties had outbreaks linked to funerals and weddings.

“To live with the virus, we need to adjust our routines," DeWine said. "That may mean reconsidering attending a crowded event or going to a party.”

The governor also stressed the importance of continuing to wear face masks and avoid large groups.