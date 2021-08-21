Miami County reports surge in new COVID-19 cases, urges masks, vaccinations

Miami County Public Health reported on Friday a surge of new coronavirus cases this month, as the Ohio Department of Health recorded the most new coronavirus cases reported in one day that the state has had since February.
According to the local health department in a release, as of Friday Miami County has seen 551 new coronavirus cases since the start of the month.
That is more than double the number of new cases in the entire month of July, which saw 221 new cases, according to the release.
Miami County currently has 41% of its population vaccinated, Miami County Public Health said, putting it far below its herd immunity goal of 75%.
The department urged residents to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated, especially as schools open in the next few weeks.
Miami County Public Health said it offers appointments for any of the three available vaccines by calling 937-573-3518 or 937-573-3520.
In total, Ohio has recorded a total of 1,175,340 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Coronavirus patients currently account for 6.4% of all hospital beds and 11.28% of ICU beds in the state.