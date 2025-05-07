Miami County: Voters supporting library levy, school renewals, not new Milton tax

The Milton-Union district is seeking the additional 0.75 percent earned income tax for a period of five years. The cost of the earned income tax for a family with $50,000 in taxable income would be $375 a year. Voters turned down previous funding requests for school operations via a property tax in 2023 and earned income taxes in spring and fall 2024. Following those failures, the district made or will make $1.6 million in cuts to include going to a one-bell schedule for all schools to increase efficiency, reducing busing opportunities to the state minimum, increasing athletic fees and reducing staffing levels.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library’s tax request was leading by a ratio of 57% to 43%. Library leaders were hoping voters would help bridge a state funding gap, said Rachelle Via, library director. This is the library’s first request for a tax increase in 12 years. The requested additional levy amounts to $35 annually per $100,000 of property value per the county auditor. It would provide the library with $1,696,000 a year in funding.

Those in the Troy, Miami East, Newton and Bethel school districts voted on the library request.

In Newberry Twp., a replacement levy that would generate $367,000 a year was being approved by a 68.9% to 31.1% ratio. Taxpayers who are now paying $99.74 on a $100,000 home value, would pay $122.50 for the replacement levy.

In other school districts, Bethel, Troy and Tipp City all asked voters to approve renewal levies. The Bethel income tax renewal was ahead by a 60.2 percent to 39.8 percent ratio, while Troy’s property tax renewal was leading 57.6 percent to 42.4 percent, and voters were closely split on Tipp City’s property tax renewal, with 51.9 percent against, and 48.1 percent in favor.