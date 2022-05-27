Miami County will vote on energy aggregation in November election

Home and small business owners would have the opportunity to opt out of any aggregation program.

The city of Troy currently has an electric aggregation program along with West Milton, Covington and Bradford, all villages.

The county board of elections will be asked to place the questions on the appropriate ballots Nov. 8.

In a statement, the commissioners said the exploration of aggregation opportunities comes with AES electric raising the price per kilowatt hour this summer and “a natural gas commodities market well over double what it was last year.”