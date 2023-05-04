Miami Twp. business tech company raises funds, pushes new AI design platform

“Interior and outdoor design professionals are looking for modern, browser-based, and collaborative solutions and will love designing with 3D Cloud applications‚” said Beck Besecker, the company’s CEO and co-founder. “Our goal is to create easy-to-use tools that cater to the needs of homeowners, store associates, and design professionals alike. AI is the key to achieving this vision.”

Besecker and his brother Barry, the company’s chief technology officer and a Wright State graduate, grew up on a farm in Tipp City.

In early 2021, the company secured an infusion of $15 million in capital that helped fund international expansion and new product development. In 2022, it rebranded from Marxent to 3D Cloud by Marxent.

3D Cloud by Marxent said Thursday that a number of high-profile enterprise retailers and brands are using the 3D Cloud platform. The company’s software allows customers to do 3D room planning — mapping out a space’s dimensions and shape to visualize how big-ticket items such as furniture, kitchen, bath and outdoor decking will look in or around a home prior to purchase.

3D Cloud by Marxent said subscribers include top retailers and manufacturers such as Macy’s, Lowe’s Home Improvement, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, Jerome’s Furniture, American Furniture Warehouse, John Lewis & Partners, Kingfisher, American Woodmark, PlaceMakers and AZEK Building Products.

“The company has exceptional leadership, a massive product catalog, top brands and retailers, and a compelling vision for bringing this tech to new audiences,” Bellini said in a statement. “3D Cloud by Marxent’s solutions drive both top-line growth and bottom-line savings for retailers regardless of economic conditions. I’m excited to continue to support the team and their vision.”