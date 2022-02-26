Local virtual, augmented reality creator rebrands, adding workers

Retail stores temporarily shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing uncertainty and a drop in revenues, Besecker said. But a combination of a rapid rise in DIY, or do it yourself projects, and the reopening of storefronts helped fuel a massive resurgence, he said.

“We were about 60 people (in 2020) and we grew to well over 120 last year,” he said. “We (also) more than doubled in revenue. The momentum feels pretty good. We’ll probably double again this year.”

3D Cloud by Marxent is on track to achieve more than $20 million in subscription revenue and, based on its recent robust record of growth, Besecker said. Becoming a $50 million-plus company in the next several years is “not unthinkable,” he said.

It also likely will add at least another 40 employees this year, he said.

“3-D is one of the hottest categories anywhere. Home is one of the hottest categories right now,” Besecker said. “We’re home and 3-D. We’re at the intersection of two really fast-growing categories, so it’s really exciting.”

The company was founded in 2011 by Besecker and his brother Barry, who have been working together since being employed at their father’s sporting goods store in the early 1980s. The brothers grew up on a farm in Tipp City and Barry Besecker is a graduate of Wright State.

In early 2021, the company secured an infusion of $15 million in capital by closing a Series C funding round led by Bellini Capital. That helped fund international expansion and new product development.

While 3D Cloud by Marxent is “pretty heavily into home verticals,” there’s nothing about what its built so far that limits it to just that, he said.

“There’s lots of other categories like fashion and automotive and industrial, and so the 3D Cloud repositioning also begins to put us in a place where we’re thinking about much more than the home vertical,” he said. “That increases our total opportunity to grow and markets to go after.

“Beyond the growth and the opportunity ahead of us, we’re most proud of the team and the ability to contribute to the Dayton community.”