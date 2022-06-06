Miami Twp. manufacturer wins JobsOhio grant in $4.7 million project

Textum OPCO LLC has won a $145,000 JobsOhio economic development grant for a project expected to create 22 jobs in Miami Twp.
The grant was noted in a new monthly report on loans and grants from JobsOhio, the state’s private development arm.
Textum, which produces advanced composite materials for the defense industry and other clients, has already been slated to receive a Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity grant of $145,000.
The funds are meant the help the company establish operations at 2133 Lyons Road, just south of Interstate 675.
The JobsOhio support is separate from the county EDGE grant, a spokeswoman for the Dayton Development Coalition said Monday.
JobsOhio puts the annual payroll of the 22 jobs to be created at $1.54 million. Three current jobs are to be retained or protected in the project, according to JobsOhio.
