Two companies expanding, adding jobs in Miami Twp. facilities

The overall $4.7 million project will bring 22 new jobs to the township.

HPC Fire Inspired, also known as Hearth Products Controls Co., was awarded $10,000 to assist in a construction project creating a certification lab to allow for in-house product testing at its 2225 Lyons Road location. HPC is a manufacturer of fire and water features for residential and commercial applications.

The project will create 12 new jobs while retaining 54 existing jobs.

HPC Fire Inspired relocated from Kettering to Miami Twp. last February. CEO Sean Steimle said the company has flourished by focusing on technology, safety and innovation in its product development.

“HPC Fire Inspired has achieved significant growth through consistent investment in research and design,” Steimle told the Dayton Daily News. “We’re grateful and appreciative to receive the ED/GE grant to support our vision: To provide safe, innovative outdoor living solutions that create memorable moments worldwide.”

The ED/GE grant supports the company’s construction of its certification laboratory, which increases its speed to market, raises its customer experience and creates additional capacity, Steimle said.

The project is expected to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months, he said.

Miami Twp. Trustee Vice President John Morris said the ED/GE program is “an outstanding program” offered by Montgomery County to support local businesses looking to grow and add jobs.

“We anticipate over $3 million to be available for the spring 2022 funding cycle, so we encourage local business leaders to come talk with us about the opportunity to grow their business in Miami Twp.,” Morris said in a statement. “We’re here to help.”

Trustees approved the projects at their Jan. 11 meeting. Township officials said they will work with the two companies to ensure all the requirements of the grants are met.