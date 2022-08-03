Miami Twp. names longtime employee Snyder as new administrator

Trustees voted unanimously this morning to approve Chris Snyder for the role. He replaces Ron Hess, who served as police chief from 2012 to 2017, then added interim administrator to his duties before being named administrator in 2019.

Snyder worked as a planner for the Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission in Lancaster from 1999 to 2001 before being hired as Miami Twp.’s code enforcement officer in 2001. He was promoted to senior planner in 2003, to assistant planning director in 2006 and director of community development in 2014. He also became the township’s assistant administrator in June 2021.