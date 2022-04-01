Miami Twp. police to crack down on distracted driving

Miami Twp. Police Department today is launching a monthlong effort to keep drivers safe on area roadways.
MTPD will focus on distracted driving violations throughout the month of April via a Distracted Driving Blitz as part of a partnership the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The effort is funded through the Ohio Safety Grant awarded MTPD in 2021 by the NHTSA.
“Anytime motorists get behind the wheel, focusing on the road should be their only priority,” Det. Sgt. Jay Phares said in a statement. “Anything that takes your attention away from driving can be deadly.”
MTPD said the blitz allows officers to focus more attention on reducing traffic crashes, increasing OVI patrols and participating in national safety campaigns. Grant funds were used in recent months for St. Patrick’s Day Blitz and Super Bowl Blitz campaigns.
In Ohio, it’s against the law for anyone 18 years old or younger to use a cellphone while driving. It’s also illegal for anyone to text while driving. Violators can be fined as much as $150, and teen drivers can also have their license suspended for 60 days.
The NHTSA says texting or reading a text takes a motorist’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.
It reports that 3,142 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2019 alone.
NHTSA and MTPD offer the following advice to avoid distracted driving:
- Turn off electronic devices and put them out of reach before starting to drive.
- Be good role models for young drivers and set a good example. Talk with your teens about responsible driving.
- Speak up when a driver uses an electronic device behind the wheel. Offer to make the call for the driver, so his or her full attention stays on the road.
- Always wear your seat belt. Seat belts are your best defense against unsafe drivers.
- Be alert for pedestrians and cyclists, especially those who may themselves be distracted.