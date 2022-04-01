Miami Twp. police to crack down on distracted driving

In Ohio, it’s against the law for anyone 18 years old or younger to use a cellphone while driving. It’s also illegal for anyone to text while driving. Violators can be fined as much as $150, and teen drivers can also have their license suspended for 60 days.

The NHTSA says texting or reading a text takes a motorist’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

It reports that 3,142 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2019 alone.

NHTSA and MTPD offer the following advice to avoid distracted driving: