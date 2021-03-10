Miami Twp. police to increase patrols over St. Patrick’s Day holiday

Starting Friday the Miami Twp. Police Department will increase patrols as part of a national campaign aimed at increasing road safety over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
The department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Blitz.
The campaign, which is funded through the Ohio Safety Grant, will allow police to focus of reducing crashes and increasing OVI patrols. It will run from Friday, March 12, to Thursday, March 18.
“We are putting this grant money to good use. Anytime you take an impaired driver off the road, you are preventing a potentially deadly incident,” Detective Sgt. Jay Phares said. “Driving while impaired is deadly and illegal and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep the community safe.”
During a Super Bowl Blitz in February, police made two DUI arrests. In 2019, Miami Twp. arrested 101 people on suspected DUI.
The NHTSA and Miami Twp. police offer the following tips to prevent driving while under the influence:
- Plan for a safe ride home before you start the party.
- Choose a non-drinking friend to be a designated driver.
- If someone you know has been drinking, do not let them drive or get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them get a sober ride home.
- If you drink while out, do not drive. Call a taxi, ride service or sober friend.
- If you are hosting a party where alcohol is available, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
- Always wear your seat belt while in a car. It is your best protection against intoxicated drivers.