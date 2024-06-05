Miami Twp. selects Medal of Valor recipient as new assistant police chief

McCarty, 41, placed first after going through a panel interview with three current chiefs from surrounding jurisdictions, Miami Twp. Police Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer said. McCarty’s education and training resume includes a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Louisville and completion of advanced leadership courses of Supervisor Training and Education and Police Executive Leadership College, he said.

“Finally, James has been instrumental in the technological advancements this department has made in the past several years,” he said. “He has been instrumental in transitioning our department to electronic accident reporting, electronic ticket program, updating our Field Training Program for new officers to include the latest in computer software to help track the new officers progress.”

In addition, McCarty has been responsible for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies accreditation MTPD maintains, Stiegelmeyer said.

In 2019, McCarty was awarded the Medal of Valor, given to recognize acts of “outstanding personal bravery or heroism above and beyond the call of duty while in a police situation where the recipient’s life is in imminent danger,” according to the department.

McCarty’s annual salary will be $120,078.

He fills a spot vacated in April when Miami Twp. trustees approved charges against 24-year MTPD veteran Jason Etter, suspended him for 30 days without pay and demoted him to lieutenant with no ability to serve in an acting capacity above that rank.

McCarty has been with Miami Twp. Police Department since March 2017. He previously served as a police officer for five years with the Miamisburg Police Department and seven years with the Virginia Beach Police Department, according to Miami Twp. police. He also served for about a year concurrently with the village of Catawba and the city of Gallipolis and for a year at Hocking College, according to his LinkedIn profile.